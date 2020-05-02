Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGEE stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

