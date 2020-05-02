Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LANC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

