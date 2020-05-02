SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of CHH opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

