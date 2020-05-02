Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market cap of $284.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £39,250 ($51,631.15). Also, insider Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,310 shares of company stock worth $10,391,740.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

