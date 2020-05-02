Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

