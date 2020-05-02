Cwm LLC Has $825,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.