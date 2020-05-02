Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Cerner stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock worth $32,030,631. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

