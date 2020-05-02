Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DORM. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $61.70 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 41.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

