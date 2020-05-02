Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 996 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,001 ($13.17) to GBX 996 ($13.10) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.92 ($16.93).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 685.40 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,245.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 2.01%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

