Cwm LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

