William Lawson Mabry Purchases 3,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBNC. TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
