William Lawson Mabry Purchases 3,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBNC. TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

