William Joe Williams Sells 2,132 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UCTT opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $648.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.