BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Buys $26,895.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Martin E. Grunst bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

