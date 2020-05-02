Lisa M. Lucarelli Buys 4,100 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRST opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

