Tam Vu Acquires 137,377 Shares of Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) Stock

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) insider Tam Vu purchased 137,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$25,826.88 ($18,316.93).
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.18. Selfwealth Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.
