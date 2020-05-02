Tam Vu Acquires 137,377 Shares of Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) Stock

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) insider Tam Vu purchased 137,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$25,826.88 ($18,316.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.18. Selfwealth Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

About Selfwealth

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

