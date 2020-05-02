Robert M. Lavan Buys 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $188,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

