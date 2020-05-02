Nathan Blackburne Purchases 5,110 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Nathan Blackburne acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.90 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,929.00 ($14,134.04).

Shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock opened at A$4.25 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. Cedar Woods Properties Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.87 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of A$8.66 ($6.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.78.

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Cedar Woods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.