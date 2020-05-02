Holger Wesche Sells 1,250 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $17,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,561.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HARP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

