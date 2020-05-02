Thomas G. Caldwell Purchases 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) insider Thomas G. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $17,230.00.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.