Thomas G. Caldwell Purchases 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) insider Thomas G. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $17,230.00.
Shares of MBCN stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
MBCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.
