Juliette Rizkallah Sells 900 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SAIL opened at $18.59 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -185.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,955 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 67,827 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

