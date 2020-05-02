Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

