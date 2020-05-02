Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriNet Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $47.54 on Friday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $37,093.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 168,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,662,632.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.