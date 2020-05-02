Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriNet Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $47.54 on Friday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $37,093.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 168,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,662,632.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Juliette Rizkallah Sells 900 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Stock
Juliette Rizkallah Sells 900 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Stock
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriNet Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriNet Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Yangarra Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Yangarra Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
National General Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share
National General Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report