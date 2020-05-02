Yangarra Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yangarra Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710,264 shares in the company, valued at C$1,558,310.88. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,069.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

