William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $540,921.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

