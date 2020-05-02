National General Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National General in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get National General alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 37,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National General by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of National General by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of National General by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.