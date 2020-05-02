Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

