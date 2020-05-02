NeoGenomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoGenomics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NEO opened at $26.00 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.