Analysts Offer Predictions for James River Group Holdings Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JRVR. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

JRVR opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of James River Group by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

