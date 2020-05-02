Flagstar Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

