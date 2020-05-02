Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $5,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $19,041,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $13,231,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.