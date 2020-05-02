Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LivaNova PLC Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivaNova in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.23 on Friday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LivaNova by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.