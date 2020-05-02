Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.02.

Shares of KAI opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $960.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kadant by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

