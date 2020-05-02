Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $178.21 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.