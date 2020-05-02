Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.