Conning Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $45.06 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.