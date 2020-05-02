Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.27 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.32.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

