Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,448,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.5% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 412,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 201,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

