Conning Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

