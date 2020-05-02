Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.