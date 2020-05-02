Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,834 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

