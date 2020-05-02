Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,982,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

