Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.10.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.