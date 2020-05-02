Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Ferro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $2,253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 101,546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FOE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

