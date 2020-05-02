Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $8.82 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

