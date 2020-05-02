Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 403,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

