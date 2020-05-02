Conning Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Linde by 15.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $180.33 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

