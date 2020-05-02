Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 31,025 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $44.28 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

