Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kirby by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirby by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Kirby by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

KEX opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

