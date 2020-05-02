Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.77 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

