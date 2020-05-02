278,897 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.